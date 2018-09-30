Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Research shows that being bullied can have a devastating effect on a young person’s physical and mental health and his or her performance at school, the effects of which can carry into adulthood.
We focus on how a local organization called the “Affirming Youth Foundation” is bringing the message of anti-bullying into our local public schools.
Guest: Jonathan Spikes, Founder, Affirming Youth Foundation
Comments
Rudabeh ShahbaziRudabeh Shahbazi anchors the weekday evening newscasts on CBS4 at 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm, 7 pm and 11:00 pm. She also anchors the public affairs show “Focus...More from Rudabeh Shahbazi