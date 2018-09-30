By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under:Affirming Youth Foundation, Anti-Bullying, Focus On South Florida, Jonathan Spikes, Local TV, Rudabeh Shahbazi

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Research shows that being bullied can have a devastating effect on a young person’s physical and mental health and his or her performance at school, the effects of which can carry into adulthood.

We focus on how a local organization called the “Affirming Youth Foundation” is bringing the message of anti-bullying into our local public schools.

Guest:        Jonathan Spikes, Founder, Affirming Youth Foundation

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s