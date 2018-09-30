  • WFOR TVOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Andrew Gillum, Campaign 2018, Florida, Politics

This week on Facing South Florida, host Jim DeFede spends the entire half hour with Democratic Nominee for Governor, Andrew Gillum, who stunned the political establishment by winning the nomination.

They discuss his stance on the big issues including healthcare, education and marijuana.

Part one of the interview can be seen above.

Part two of the interview can be seen below.

