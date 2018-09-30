Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FOXBORO (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins hype train came to a screeching halt on Sunday in a very familiar way.

The Dolphins’ biggest house of horrors was exactly that on Sunday as they were blown out by the New England Patriots 38-7.

Miami came in leading the AFC East with a perfect 3-0 record but were thoroughly handled by the Pats from start to finish.

The Dolphins are still leading the division but an opportunity to build a commanding 3-game lead over New England slipped through their fingers.

The Patriots have now defeated Miami at Gillette Stadium in 10 consecutive seasons.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a very rough day before he was removed from the game early in the fourth quarter.

Tannehill finished completing just 11 of his 20 passes for 100 yards, adding an interception and a lost fumble. He was also sacked twice.

RUNNING INTO THE GROUND

For the second straight week, the Dolphins failed to generate any kind of a running game.

The team ran 18 times for 56 yards, good for a subpar average of 3.1 yards per carry.

If not for some garbage time yardage from Frank Gore, the numbers would look even worse.

Gore picked up 30 yards on 6 carries during Miami’s final drive, which the future Hall of Famer capped off with a 6-yard touchdown grab.

MINKAH’S FIRST

Dolphins rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick collected his first NFL interception.

He snagged a Tom Brady pass during the third quarter.

Fitzpatrick had a strong game, statistically, with 10 tackles and two passes defended to go along with his pick.

SPEAKING OF INT’S

Miami now leads the NFL in interceptions.

They had nine all of last season, and now they have nine through four games this year.

Along with Fitzpatrick, Bobby McCain also intercepted Brady on Sunday.

INJURY WOES CONTINUE

Two of Miami’s key players went out with injuries.

Center Daniel Kilgore and defensive back Bobby McCain both left the game and did not return.

Kilgore went out with an arm injury while McCain is dealing with a knee ailment.