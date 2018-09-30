  • WFOR TVOn Air

SAINT PETERSBURG (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy sustainned minor injuries when a minivan crashed into his patrol car while he was making a U-turn.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release says the crash occurred Thursday night in St. Petersburg.

Officials say Deputy Shawn Livernois was trying to turn around to assist with a traffic stop.

As he was making the turn at a red arrow without his lights or siren activated, an oncoming minivan slammed into the passenger side of the cruiser.

Another deputy took Livernois to a nearby hospital. The minivan’s driver declined treatment.

No citations were immediately reported.

