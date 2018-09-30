  • WFOR TVOn Air

LAKELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — Two Florida men are lucky to be alive.

Authorities say the two men were injured when a small plane crashed into the shallow waters of a Florida lake.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release say the Piper aircraft went down Friday afternoon in the tall grass near the shore of Lake Hancock.

Officials say fire rescue workers transported the pilot, 70-year-old William Gonzalez Jr., and his grandson, 21-year-old Joseph Berninghaus, to a Lakeland hospital. Their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Officials say the men had been traveling from Boca Raton to Lakeland.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.

