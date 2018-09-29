Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Flashing lights up and down LeJeune Road on Saturday, Sept. 29.

“A full swat call out was effected so that we could engage the suspect,” said Kelly Denham, the Coral Gables Police Public Information Officer.

Police redirected traffic during a two and a half hour standoff at a home in Coral Gables.

Police said they responded to the 3900 block of LeJeune Road around 3:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute. It was not clear who was involved, but police said they took no chances when they heard someone had a gun.

“We had first received info from a witness that a firearm was involved but one was not located at the residence,” Denham said.

For two and a half hours police said a subject and a victim refused to come out of their home, forcing SWAT officers to cover every inch of what is normally a quiet neighborhood.

“Officers responded and the subject and the victim would not come out of the home,” Denham said.

Sometime later, police said negotiating tactics worked and the pair came out of the home unharmed.

Police did not say what the dispute was about nor did they give any information on who lives at the home. Officers took one person into custody, and no one was hurt during the standoff.