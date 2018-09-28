Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new surveillance video has been released in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion. It shows what transpired moments before his murder.

The shooting occurred Monday, June 25th, just before 4 p.m., on the 3600 block of N. Dixie Hwy. in Deerfield Beach, outside a motorsport business in Deerfield Beach.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was leaving RIVA Motorsports when he was approached by armed suspects.

Police said at least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy during the apparent robbery.

Four men have been indicted for the rapper’s murder: Robert Allen, 22, Dedrick Williams, 22, and Michael Boatwright, 22 and Trayvon Newsome, 20.