PREMIERE WEEK ON CBS8PM: MacGyver: 9PM: Hawaii Five-O, 10PM: Blue Bloods
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Broward, BSO, Deerfield Beach, Local TV, Rap, Rapper, XXXTentacion

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new surveillance video has been released in the murder of rapper XXXTentacion. It shows what transpired moments before his murder.

The shooting occurred Monday, June 25th, just before 4 p.m., on the 3600 block of N. Dixie Hwy. in Deerfield Beach, outside a motorsport business in Deerfield Beach.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was leaving RIVA Motorsports when he was approached by armed suspects.

Police said at least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy during the apparent robbery.

Four men have been indicted for the rapper’s murder: Robert Allen, 22, Dedrick Williams, 22, and Michael Boatwright, 22 and Trayvon Newsome, 20.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s