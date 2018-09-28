Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a heavy police presence in Northwest Miami-Dade after what appears to be a service dog found alone near a canal and in distress.

Miami Dade Police say divers from Miami-Dade and Miami Police departments will search the canal near Miami International Airport looking for someone who may have fallen into the water after being separated from the dog.

Friday’s search is being triggered by the discovery of the dog at NW 18th Street at Perimeter Road.

Miami-Dade Police believe it is a service dog based on the vest.

An early search by police did not turn up anything so now police divers will go in the water.

Laurence Moser, on his way to an appointment, spotted the dog and felt compelled to stop and call police.

“It was almost like a little puppy, a young dog and it was weird because it had service harness on it. It said service dog and I took the dog and walked around yelling for the owner and looked in the canal and the dog just didn’t want to go near the canal. It was pretty afraid,” Moser told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

Officials are having a hard time finding the dog’s owner because it does not have chip. For now, it has been taken to a kennel.

If you recognize the dog or know anything about this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.