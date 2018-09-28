Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama will headline a voter registration rally in Coral Gables Friday evening but she’s not alone. Obama is bringing some celebrity guests to encourage people to vote in the upcoming November election.

Singers Faith Hill and Kelly Rowland and rapper Fat Joe will join her at the University of Miami event that’s free to the public. Guests must have a ticket to attend. She’ll also be joined by Keegan-Michael Key, Erica Campbell, Angela Rye and more.

Obama recently launched When We All Vote, a national, nonpartisan not-for-profit organization saying she’s on a mission to change the culture around voting and increase participation in elections.

Obama recently told volunteers at an event that she’s not doing this to campaign for any candidate or tell anyone how to vote. Instead, she said she wants people to understand why every single vote matters and to make voting a priority no matter how busy they are.

