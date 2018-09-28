Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hundreds of South Florida students are taking a pledge against violence. It is part of the annual Do The Right Thing campaign and this year’s pledge takes on a special meaning for these students.

Friday’s rally at Jungle Island is themed “Back Without A Bang!” following the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland another school shootings plaguing the nation.

More than 500 City of Miami students simultaneously raised their hands and took a pledge against violence during the rally.

The fifth grade students who took part are from nine elementary schools in ‘at-risk’ zip codes and were specially selected to participate in the “Victory Against Violence” pledge led by Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

The kids, in matching “I Took the Pledge” T-shirts, received miniature, laminated copies of the pledge, which includes domestic violence safety tips on the back side.

All students also signed a giant 4 foot by 8 foot copy of the pledge which will be sent to Florida Governor Rick Scott.