WEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) — Do you need a job over the holidays?

Dolphin Mall is looking for employees for the busy holiday season.

Miami-Dade County’s largest outlet shopping center is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 2 to hire seasonal and restaurant personnel. The stores and restaurants are looking to fill part-time, full-time and seasonal positions.

Job seekers will have the chance to learn about the opportunities, complete job applications and conduct interviews with retailers at the job fair. Interested candidates should come prepared with several copies of their resume and information about previous employment.

No appointment is necessary.

The job fair will be hosted on the second floor of Ramblas Plaza (near the Cobb Theater) on Tuesday, Oct 2, from 12-8pm.

To learn more about available positions, visit http://www.shopdolphinmall.com/employment.

 

