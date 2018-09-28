Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Ron DeSantis, the Republican candidate for governor, is in Miami Friday. In the morning, he spoke at the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and Friday afternoon, will take part in a roundtable discussion. His Democratic opponent, Andrew Gillum, will also be in Miami Friday night.

When asked about the latest poll that shows DeSantis trailing Gillum by nine points, he replied, “Data points go up and down. I think the key is let’s drive the message,” he said. “Jeanette and I are focused on our economic message, our education message, our environmental message and the need to maintain public safety. Those are core bread and butter issues that are going to affect Floridians and we are now in the process and we will continue to show the differences between Mr. Gillum and myself in terms of his vision which is much different than what I think has been successful so far.”

Earlier this week, DeSantis hired a new chairman of his campaign for Governor. He chose Susie Wiles, a lobbyist and seasoned Republican strategist who ran Donald Trump’s successful 2016 Florida effort and was a key adviser in Rick Scott’s first of two successful races for governor. The decision came right after the latest poll showed DeSantis trailing Gillum by nine points.

Meantime, Andrew Gillum and actor Kendrick Sampson will join supporters and volunteers at an “Unidos por Gillum” grassroots event at the historic Ball & Chain nightclub in Little Havana tonight at 8pm. Following the event, Gillum will gather with supporters and greet voters at Little Havana’s Viernes Culturales arts and music festival on Calle Ocho.

On October 23, Hillary Clinton will join Gillum in Florida for a joint appearance. Details about the event have not been released yet.

Clinton had Gillum on a list of potential running mates two years ago. Though she lost Florida by 113,000 votes, Clinton won the popular vote nationwide and remains popular with older voters and moderates.