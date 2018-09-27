Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ultra Music Festival will have to find a new South Florida home.

On Thursday the City of Miami Commission voted unanimously against renewing the contract that would have kept the annual event at Bayfront Park.

Now, organizers will need to find a new place for EDM music lovers to come together.

Residents in Downtown Miami have long fought against holding Ultra at Bayfront Park, and commissioner Joe Carollo fought on their behalf at the meeting.

Ultra was first held on Miami Beach in 1999 before moving to Bayfront Park in 2001.

It was held at Bicentennial Park from 2006 to 2011, then in 2012 it went back to Bayfront Park.