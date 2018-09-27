Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — Julie Swetnick, who went public on Wednesday with her accusations against Brett Kavanaugh has ties to South Florida.

Swetnick has accused Kavanaugh of regularly engaging in “excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women during the early 1980s.” She said Kavanaugh was also present at a high school party around 1982 where she was the victim of a “gang” rape. She did not identify Kavanaugh as one of her attackers.

Court records showed Swetnik was involved in a 2001 legal matter in South Florida.

She was accused of domestic violence in Miami-Dade County, according to online records.

A man named Richard Vinneccy filed a complaint against her in civil court, according to a docket.

The case was dismissed two weeks later when neither party showed up to court.

Vinneccy told Politico the dispute happened after the two broke off a romantic relationship and he got married.

“Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time,” Vinneccy told Politico.

Avenatti said Swetnick’s ex-boyfriend “has no credibility.”

Kavanaugh has denied Swetnick’s allegations along with others, including the accusation from Ford of sexual assault some 30 years ago.

