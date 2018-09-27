Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man in Hollywood Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9 a.m., in the area of the 2200 block of Douglas Street and Chester Byrd Park, just outside a store.

“It seems right now that there were two groups of people that got into a confrontation. During the altercation shots were fired,” said Hollywood police officer Christian Lata.

Police said an innocent bystander, walking along a cemetery was shot.

“The evidence on scene suggests that the man did get struck in his leg and walked 50 yards until he was rendered aid,” Lata said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Images from Chopper4 over the scene showed several police cruisers from the Hollywood Police Department and the Dania Beach Police Department.

A large perimeter had been set up looking for a suspect.