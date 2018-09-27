Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JUPITER (CBSMiami/AP) — Storm, the runaway kangaroo, has been found several days after he escaped from an animal sanctuary and was spotted hopping around South Florida neighborhoods.

The kangaroo’s owner Eric Westergard tells the Palm Beach Post that wildlife officers found the 4-foot kangaroo early Thursday.

Storm hopped away Monday night from Westergard’s Jupiter Farms home, where he also keeps six other kangaroos and other exotic animals.

In addition to kangaroos, Westergard also is licensed to have tortoises, bats, lemurs and a variety of bird species.

A woman took video of Storm hopping away from her on Tuesday morning and the video went viral.

Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission used drones and a K-9 from the Tequesta Police Department as they tracked down the kangaroo.

No more details about his capture were immediately available.