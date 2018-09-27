Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAKELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — One of Florida’s biggest companies is preparing to make a lot of new hires.

The grocery chain Publix is expanding its headquarters and adding 700 new jobs over the next decade.

Publix CEO & President Todd Jones announced Thursday that the company would expand its headquarters in Lakeland, hiring hundreds of new employees by the end of 2027.

In the past years, Publix has seen significant growth, entering three additional states, more than doubling its annual sales and opening more than 500 new stores.

The grocery chain has also added about 70,000 associates.

Gov. Rick Scott was among the guests in attendance at Thursday’s announcement.

