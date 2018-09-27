Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Hollywood are looking for a peeping Tom who was captured on surveillance camera peering inside a girl’s bedroom window.

Police said the suspect was caught on camera entering a property on the 6000 block of Funston Street on September 19 at around 5 a.m.

They said the suspect took off his shorts and committed a lewd act while looking into a girl’s bedroom window.

Video footage shows him leaving the property and returning a short time later to smoke a cigarette beneath the victim’s window.

Police describe the suspect having a thin build, possibly 25-30 years old, dark hair with a distinctive hairline and full facial beard.

Police say he may be the same peeping Tom caught on camera looking into girls’ bedrooms last week in Miami Gardens.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411.