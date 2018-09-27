Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Police in Homestead are looking for a man that may have targeted three young children.

Three siblings, the oldest of which is 9 years old, were walking to school in the morning hours on Thursday.

According to police, they were approached by a man driving a gray Nissan Altima. The man asked the children if they needed a ride and to get into the car.

The children said no and the subject then drove off, however he kept circling around multiple times watching the children, police say.

At one point he exited his vehicle when they were closer to the school, but then got back in his car and drove off.

The children were able to make it to school and notified school personnel.

Homestead Police is asking the assistance of the public in identifying this subject.

Should anyone have any information please contact Homestead Police at (305)247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477).