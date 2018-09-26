Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting of a five-year-old girl in Liberty City.

A girl was shot in the back early Tuesday morning while sleeping inside her Liberty City apartment.

Jonathan Craig and the girl’s mother were arrested and were expected to face a judge on Wednesday, according to City of Miami Police.

Craig, 40, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated child abuse, trafficking illegal drugs and lack of safe storage of a firearm from a minor.

“We’ve notified DCF. We’ve made an arrest. We’ve recovered a gun. The person that we’ve arrested is a convicted felon so there never should have been a gun in that house to begin with,” said City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, who visited the girl at the hospital.

The Department of Children and Families is currently investigating and may hold a hearing sometime later today.

The girl’s grandmother told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “You know that’s all I could do was just pray and thank God for her being alive. Police say the bullet came through the house. She was in her bed I reckon. It was early this morning and I know she was in her bed.”

As for the little girl, she is at Jackson Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers were called to an apartment on NW 66th Street and 12th Avenue just before 3 a.m. on a report of shots fired from outside the apartment.

When they arrived, there was a mother holding her child in the courtyard saying that she had been shot.