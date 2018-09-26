Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Kirk has regenerated over the Atlantic on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m., Kirk is about 360 miles east of Barbados. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. The center of the storm is moving toward the west near 18 mph. Its tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected through Friday night.

The National Hurricane Center says Kirk is expected to approach Barbados and the northern Windward Islands Thursday afternoon and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Friday morning.

Rapid weakening is expected on Friday after Kirk moves over the eastern Caribbean Sea, the Hurricane Center said.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Barbados

* St. Lucia

* Dominica

* Martinique

* Guadeloupe

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines