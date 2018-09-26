Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police took a man into custody after searching for a suspect wanted for using a hammer to assault a construction worker.

Osmerley Hernandez is facing charges of armed burglary and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police identified Hernandez, 41, as the man caught on camera at a construction site located at 1300 Monad Terrace in Miami Beach.

He appeared to be disguised as a construction worker.

In the video, Hernandez walks across the parking lot, then runs away from the scene and drives off with stolen tools.