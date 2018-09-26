PROGRAMMING NOTE:TODAY: Watch a special edition of CBS4 News at 4PM then President Trump News Conf. at 5
Filed Under:Attack, Burglar Arrested, Construction Worker, Local TV, Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police took a man into custody after searching for a suspect wanted for using a hammer to assault a construction worker.

osmerley hernandez mug Police Arrest Burglar Wanted For Attacking Construction Worker

Osmerley Hernandez mugshot. (Source: Miami-Dade County Corrections)

Osmerley Hernandez is facing charges of armed burglary and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police identified Hernandez, 41, as the man caught on camera at a construction site located at 1300 Monad Terrace in Miami Beach.

He appeared to be disguised as a construction worker.

In the video, Hernandez walks across the parking lot, then runs away from the scene and drives off with stolen tools.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s