MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum has widened his lead over Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida gubernatorial race with a 9-point lead, according to the latest Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday.

Gillum, the Democrat, has crossed the 50 percent threshold among likely voters and now leads former U.S. Representative Ron DeSantis 54 to 45 percent among likely voters in the state, according to the poll.

Here is the breakdown of the poll:

Women and independent voters are the main drivers of Gillum’s lead:

— Women back the Democrat 59 to 39 percent, as men are divided, with 51 percent for DeSantis and 48 percent for Gillum.

— Independent voters back Gillum 56 to 40 percent. Republicans back DeSantis 90 – 9 percent. Gillum leads 96 – 2 percent among Democrats.

— Black voters back Gillum 98 to 2 percent

— Hispanic voters support Gillum 59 to 41 percent.

— White voters back DeSantis 53 to 45 percent.

In the poll, Gillum gets a 55 to 31 percent favorability rating, while DeSantis received a slightly negative 42 to 47 percent favorability rating.

Another Quinnipiac University poll released on Tuesday showed Sen. Bill Nelson with a 53-46 percent lead over challenger, Gov. Rick Scott.