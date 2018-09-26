Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JUPITER (CBSMiami/AP) — A runaway kangaroo in South Florida has wildlife officials running around trying to find him for a second day and now they are sending up the drones.

More than a dozen officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have been joined by state troopers and local law enforcement in the search for Storm.

The 5-year-old marsupial hopped away from an animal sanctuary in the town of Jupiter Farms, where he’s been raised alongside six other kangaroos.

A woman took video of Storm hopping away from her on Tuesday morning and the video has gone viral.

Owner Eric Westergard describes Storm as 4 feet tall and 45 pounds, with tawny fur, black paws and a powerful long tail.

Westergard tells the Palm Beach Post that Storm is laid-back unless he’s startled.

FWC thinks the marsupial jumped over a five-foot fence to get off the property.

Wildlife officers plan to subdue him with a tranquilizer dart and return the animal to its owner.