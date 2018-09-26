Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teacher was attacked in broad daylight while leaving school after a day’s work.

A large police presence could be seen in the teachers parking lot of Biscayne Gardens Elementary School at Northwest 151st Street.

Surveillance video shows the female teacher from the school approaching her car.

She’s putting her purse in the passenger side when a young man can be seen sprinting towards the car.

This all took place in broad daylight.

The young man is armed and grabs the teacher’s keys and she backs away from the car.

The subject then heads for the driver’s side and calls for an apparent partner in crime to join in on the caper.

That’s when the law-breaking pair appear to have run into a problem…they don’t seem to know how to drive the car.

After sitting in the car for some time, the car eventually stalls out.

Eventually, they got the car going and out of the parking lot, but not very far.

A lady jogger who did not want to be identified lent a hand.

“There were a couple of cop cars, police cars surrounding this area,” she said.

Police got the car back but not the carjackers.

Reason being, just after they left the lot they crashed it against a curb and it stalled out again.

Police are concerned about how brazen the pair of apparent amateurs were, robbing the woman in the middle of the day armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.