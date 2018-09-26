PROGRAMMING NOTE:TODAY: Watch a special edition of CBS4 News at 4PM then President Trump News Conf. at 5
CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/AP) — Two bodies were discovered in a beach resort hotel.

Police in Florida say a man fatally shot his wife and then killed himself in a hotel room along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Clearwater Police said in a statement Wednesday that they had identified the couple as 55-year-old Jeffrey Little and 50-year-old Melissa Little.

Detectives say their bodies were found by a hotel worker Tuesday in a room on the second floor of the Shephard’s Beach Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

The couple lived in nearby New Port Richey and checked into the hotel the day before.

Clearwater Police detectives say they are still investigating.

