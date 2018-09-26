Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS) Attorney Michael Avenatti revealed the identity of the third woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Julie Swetnick, whom he referred to as “courageous, brave and honest.”

While Swetnick does not accuse Kavanaugh of assaulting her, she does allege that he and his friend Mark Judge were present at a party when she was gang raped by a series of boys after her drink was spiked.

Swetnick also says that Judge and Kavanaugh were among the boys who, at other parties in the early 1980s, spiked drinks in order to disorient girls and take advantage of them sexually.

Kavanaugh immediately and vehemently rejected the newest accusation, saying in a statement, “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE LATEST FROM CBSNEWS.COM