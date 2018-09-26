Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach police have arrested a man they said peered through an unsuspecting teen’s window while she changed clothes.

Police said the incident occurred Friday, Sept 21st, in the area of Northeast 177th Street and 19th Avenue in North Miami Beach.

Authorities said Fernando Antonio Irizarry, 41, watched a 13-year-old girl as she got dressed through her bedroom window.

“She was naked, she was changing into her night clothes and that’s when she was aware someone was watching her,” said the victim’s father, who spoke to CBS4’s Ted Scouten. He did not want to be identified.

He said it happened after his daughter got out of the shower.

“He was looking through the back rear window,” he said. “I was in bed, that’s when my daughter busted in and said, ‘I see a man’s face in the window!’”

Irizarry was detained a short time later near the victim’s home after a BOLO (be on the lookout) order was issued, according to the arrest report.

“It’s an eerie feeling to know that somebody’s been in your back yard,” said the alleged victim’s father, “and know they could have been there numerous amount of times and not just this once, because he’s been in my back yard before.”

The father said a few months earlier, he caught Irizarry in his back yard, claiming he was looking for a lost phone.

“I warned him ‘don’t’ ever come back to my property again,’” he recalled. “Trying to be a decent person and I see what he was truly up to now. Cuz I didn’t know who the man was.”

Irizarry, who is a registered sexual offender, faces charges of voyeurism and trespassing.

The FDLE web site shows Irizarry has a 1998 conviction in Pierce, Washington for “Rape of a child in the 1st degree.”

“It’s a time bomb waiting to unleash, in my eyes,” said the father. “I don’t know about other people, but, in my eyes it’s just something that’s boiling, they need to get him off the street.”

Irizarry bonded out of jail after his Friday arrest.