MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are renting in South Florida, then you already know that our metro area is the worst for renters in the U.S., and a recent study confirmed it.

For the second year in a row, the tri-county area was named the worst for renters in the continental US.

The new study conducted by the Apartment List shows that 62.7 percent of renter households in South Florida paid more than 30 percent of their income on rent in 2017.

The study also said 33.8 percent of renter households spent more than half their income on rent.

San Francisco and New York led the list as the priciest for renters. San Francisco has a median rent of $3,110 for a two-bedroom apartment, while in NYC, rent is $2,510 for the same apartment.