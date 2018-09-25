Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are actively looking for a kangaroo on the run in Jupiter Farms.

The marsupial, whose name is Storm, according to the FWC, was captured on video by an area resident who posted it on her Facebook page.

#BREAKING: This is video of the kangaroo on the loose in #JupiterFarms. Denise Cooper shot it this morning from her driveway as she was heading out. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/f2ljPMa4pn — Teri Hornstein (@terihornstein) September 25, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

News partner CBS12 says the animal is from an animal sanctuary in the area.

Officials are asking residents to call their Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 if they spot Storm.