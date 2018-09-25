TRAFFIC ALERT |I-95 SB reduced to one lane after Ives Dairy Rd. Must use right lane
Filed Under:Kangaroo, Local TV, Marsupial, Runaway Kangaroo, Wildlife Conservation Commission

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are actively looking for a kangaroo on the run in Jupiter Farms.

The marsupial, whose name is Storm, according to the FWC, was captured on video by an area resident who posted it on her Facebook page.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

News partner CBS12 says the animal is from an animal sanctuary in the area.

Officials are asking residents to call their Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 if they spot Storm.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s