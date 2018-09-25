Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new rabies alert has been issued in Miami-Dade County.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health received confirmation of a cat that tested positive for rabies in North Miami Beach.

According to the DOH, this was an unvaccinated pet cat that had to be euthanized after it showed neurological symptoms consistent with rabies while in quarantine.

There were four human exposures who had been advised to receive rabies post exposure vaccinations.

This is the seventh confirmed rabid animal identified in Miami-Dade for 2018, but the first that wasn’t a raccoon.

The rabies alert for the new area will stand for 60 days, ending on November 24, 2018.

The Miami-Dade County boundaries for this alert is as follows: