The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida invites you to DISCOVER American Indian Day, proudly sponsored by the Miami HEAT, on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming. FREE admission!

American Indian Day is a celebration of what it is like to be an indigenous, First Nations member in today’s world. This celebration enables visitors to get a glimpse of our heritage and lifestyle as well as the cultures and traditions of other tribes.

This year’s celebration will include interactive entertainment and activations from Native American artists and entertainers as well as an assortment of carnival rides, airboat rides, water slides, our world-famous alligator wrestling shows, authentic foods and more!

Following the yearly Miccosukee Fashion Show, enjoy a FREE concert with Ft. Lauderdale’s Sewerside Bombers, Thunderhand Joe & The Medicine Show and Season 13 of The Voice contestant and third-place finisher Brooke Simpson.

WE’RE HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE THAT ROCK LEGENDS LOS LOBOS WILL BE HEADLINING!

Bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots as we’ll be collecting throughout the event for this worthy charity. Doors open at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit our website. Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram @MiccosukeeResortMiami and @Miccosukee.Resort.Gaming.

