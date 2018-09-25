Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami International Airport is one of two US airports chosen for a new TSA perimeter security program.

It’ll be a test site for the emerging perimeter intrusion detection and deterrence technologies that have been developed and tested in other high-risk transportation and public area venues. The lessons gained from the pilot program in the airport environment could be replicated by TSA nationwide, according to a release from Miami International Airport.

“Having MIA tapped to play a key role in evaluating cutting-edge security technologies for airports across the United States is an absolute honor for our County,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “We appreciate our federal partners at the TSA for their collaboration and funding in this endeavor.”

The new perimeter intrusion detection and deterrence technologies at MIA are estimated to cost approximately $5 million. Full funding was made possible through Congress’ passage of the Make America Secure and Prosperous Appropriations Act, which allocated TSA the funding necessary to develop a multi-year plan to analyze and test perimeter intrusion detection and deterrence technologies at airports.

TSA officials will send a survey team visit to MIA by mid-November to assess the potential scope and direction of the project, and will work alongside the airport for the procurement and installation of the technology, selected jointly by the TSA and the airport. Advanced technology solutions will be implemented in key areas of airport perimeters, and the agency will collaborate with airport authorities regarding locations and technologies to be installed.

San Jose International Airport (SJC) is the only other airport in the program. Once the installation phase is completed at both sites, TSA will continue assessments, testing, data collection and operational refinements through August 2019. Key findings are expected in September of next year.

“We look forward to being on the frontline of this cutting-edge security technology,” said Miami-Dade Aviation Director Lester Sola. “Opportunities like this, which assist us in providing a safer and more efficient airport for passengers and business partners alike, will always be welcomed with open arms.”