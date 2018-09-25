Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach police have arrested a man they said peered through an unsuspecting teen’s window while she changed clothes.

Police said the incident occurred Friday, Sept 21st, in the area of Northeast 177th Street and 19th Avenue in North Miami Beach.

Authorities said Fernando Antonio Irizarry, 41, watched a 13-year-old girl as she got dressed through her bedroom window.

The victim told police she had just gotten out of the shower and was in the process of getting dressed when she noticed a man looking at her through her window.

Irizarry was detained a short time later near the victim’s home after a BOLO (be on the lookout) order was issued, according to the arrest report.

The teen later identified Irizarry through photos shown to her by police.

Irizarry, who is a registered sexual offender, faces charges of voyeurism and trespassing.