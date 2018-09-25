TRAFFIC ALERT |I-95 SB reduced to one lane after Ives Dairy Rd. Must use right lane
Filed Under:Boating Accident, Fatal accident, Jose Fernandez, Miami Beach, Miami Marlins, MLB

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two years ago today, Miami Marlins’ star pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in a tragic boating accident off the coast of Miami Beach.

It’s a somber day for family, friends and fans.

That Sunday morning back in 2016, Fernandez’ boat was found overturned on a jetty near Government Cut and South Pointe Park.

Authorities arrived to find Fernandez and two other men dead.

In March of last year, the final report on the accident was released.

It confirmed that Fernandez was driving the boat at the time of the incident in a reckless manner, that he was legally drunk and had drugs in his system.

The families of the two other men killed, Eduardo Rivero and Emilio Macias, sued Fernandez’ estate for $2 million each.

Several of Fernandez’ former teammates took to social media to pay tribute.

View this post on Instagram

September 25th. Miss you

A post shared by Dee Gordon (@devaris9) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s