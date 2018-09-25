Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two years ago today, Miami Marlins’ star pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in a tragic boating accident off the coast of Miami Beach.

It’s a somber day for family, friends and fans.

Thankful. Blessed. Humbled. Words that Jose always used and wonderful words to live by. That smile was infectious and that spirit will never fade. #JDF16 pic.twitter.com/Wg7MPPoZLG — Jessica Blaylock (@JessBlaylock) September 25, 2018

That Sunday morning back in 2016, Fernandez’ boat was found overturned on a jetty near Government Cut and South Pointe Park.

Authorities arrived to find Fernandez and two other men dead.

In March of last year, the final report on the accident was released.

It confirmed that Fernandez was driving the boat at the time of the incident in a reckless manner, that he was legally drunk and had drugs in his system.

The families of the two other men killed, Eduardo Rivero and Emilio Macias, sued Fernandez’ estate for $2 million each.

Several of Fernandez’ former teammates took to social media to pay tribute.