Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis raised millions at the Fund’s 33rd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner for groundbreaking spinal cord injury research on Monday evening.

The event, which was held at the New York Hilton Midtown, honored a group of Hall of Famers, Gold Medalists, World Champions and philanthropists in front of a crowd of over 1,500 supporters.

The evening was hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti and his son Marc and emceed by NBC Sports personality Bob Costas.

So this happened at the Great #SportsLegendsDinner last night, and this was only one of the highlights. What a great evening with all the Legends and Honorees. @AROD thanks to you and @JLo for being among those who #StandUpForThoseWhoCant #CureParalysis pic.twitter.com/h3uM2u5azh — The Buoniconti Fund (@BuonicontiFund) September 25, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A football injury left Marc paralyzed from the shoulders down in 1985.

Nick Buoniconti is a former NFL linebacker, who played for the Boston Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

The annual dinner serves to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis, the fundraising arm of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

The Miami Project is the world’s most comprehensive spinal cord injury research center, the fund announced.

Among the notables in attendance were singer, actress, and entertainer Jennifer Lopez and former Yankee great Alex Rodriguez.

Since its inception in 1985, the Great Sports Legends Dinner has honored more than 350 sports legends and humanitarians and has raised more than $120 million for The Miami Project’s spinal cord injury research programs, the fund announced.