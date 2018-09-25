PREMIERE WEEK ON CBS8PM: NCIS, 9PM: FBI, 10PM: NCIS: New Orleans
Filed Under:Alex Rodriguez, Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis, Jennifer Lopez, Local TV, Nick Buoniconti

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis raised millions at the Fund’s 33rd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner for groundbreaking spinal cord injury research on Monday evening.

The event, which was held at the New York Hilton Midtown, honored a group of Hall of Famers, Gold Medalists, World Champions and philanthropists in front of a crowd of over 1,500 supporters.

The evening was hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti and his son Marc and emceed by NBC Sports personality Bob Costas.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A football injury left Marc paralyzed from the shoulders down in 1985.

Nick Buoniconti is a former NFL linebacker, who played for the Boston Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

The annual dinner serves to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis, the fundraising arm of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

The Miami Project is the world’s most comprehensive spinal cord injury research center, the fund announced.

Among the notables in attendance were singer, actress, and entertainer Jennifer Lopez and former Yankee great Alex Rodriguez.

Since its inception in 1985, the Great Sports Legends Dinner has honored more than 350 sports legends and humanitarians and has raised more than $120 million for The Miami Project’s spinal cord injury research programs, the fund announced.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s