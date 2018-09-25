Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police are investigating after a child was shot at apartment complex in Liberty City.

Police say the victim is 5-years-old or possibly younger. Officers were called to an apartment on NW 66th Street and 12th Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, there was a mother holding her child in the courtyard saying that she had been shot.

The little girl was rushed to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center and was conscious and moving as she was being loaded into an ambulance.

Police say the bullet came through a window from outside the unit and hit the girl.

Investigators say they’ve detained a person for questioning who was located inside the same apartment as the child but could not say whether or not the man lived there.

The girl is expected to survive and is currently listed in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.