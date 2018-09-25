Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CANTON (CBSMiami) – Dunkin’ Donuts is dropping the “Donuts” from its name, but not the menu.

The chain announced Tuesday it will rebrand as “Dunkin’” starting in January 2019.

Dunkin’ started testing the shorter name a little more than a year ago. In January the chain opened a new concept store in a Boston suburb with a sign that only said “Dunkin.”

The new branding will show up first on advertising and Dunkin’s social media, and will be featured on signs in all new and remodeled United States stores.

The 68-year-old chain says its new logo will still have the familiar rounded font and orange-and-pink color scheme that the company has used since 1973.

Despite the name change, Dunkin’ is promising customers that the actual donuts are not going anywhere.