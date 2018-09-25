Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A two-county police pursuit ended Tuesday afternoon with a crash and a possible home-invasion suspect detained.

Police said the occupant of the vehicle took off from a Lauderhill home when he fled officers who attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Broward Sheriff’s Office cruisers were in pursuit of the suspect when his vehicle crashed on the southbound lanes of I-95, near Miami Gardens Drive, just before 3 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody, but three lanes of the highway were being affected.

CBS News Chopper4 was over the scene where investigators were gathering evidence.

Police had not identified the suspect in the pursuit.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.