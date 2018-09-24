Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A worker had to be rescued Monday afternoon after he became trapped under construction debris in Coconut Grove.

Images from CBS News Chopper4 showed Miami Fire Rescue personnel assisting a man who had been trapped under debris at a construction site at Oak Avenue and Virginia Street.

Rescuers took about 20 minutes to free the man, who was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is not clear how the man became trapped under the debris, next to an apartment building.