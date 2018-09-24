Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Kirk is zipping along to the west.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 950 miles west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. It was moving to the west at 24 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Kirk is forecast to continue on a westerly course over the next few days. It’s expected to slow a bit by Wednesday.

Although slight strengthening is forecast during the next few days, it is possible that Kirk could degenerate into a trough of low pressure during the next day or two while it moves quickly across the tropical central Atlantic.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.