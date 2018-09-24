Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new spot for luxury tailoring services and bespoke suits has made its debut in the neighborhood.

Located at 600 N.E. 36th St. in Edgewater, the new arrival is called The House of the Red Tailor.

The business primarily works by appointment and offers visits to your home or office. Services include made-to-measure suits and jackets. Customers can choose the fabric, buttons, pocket style, vent options, pant pleats, cuffs, interior lining, lapel width and more.

Looking for standard alterations? This shop can hem your trousers, jeans, skirts and gowns. Waistband, pocket, sleeve and collar alterations are further options.

The House of the Red Tailor has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Michael A., who reviewed the new spot on Sept.15, wrote, “An excellent tailor! Great customer service. Not only do they do alterations but also custom clothing and suits.”

Yelper Pastor M. added, “I needed a custom tie and handkerchief for a wedding. Not only was it done quickly, it got noticed.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The House of the Red Tailor is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Wednesday and Sunday.)