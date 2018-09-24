Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Gemstones have been used to promote health and beauty for years and they continue to be a hot trend in skin care. The 21st century facial uses gemstones to leave you feeling relaxed, refreshed and rejuvenated.

The gem facial is a combination of acupuncture, crystals, and serums, which are used as a natural alternative to anti-aging procedures.

Elizabeth Trattner, an acupuncturist and doctor of Chinese and Integrative medicine in Sunny Isles, believes it can improve your face and your health.

“Really what this is about is building beauty from the inside out so we’re using a variety of modalities within the scope of Chinese medicine and also Integrative medicine to build the skin from the inside out,” explained Trattner. “So acupuncture has a tremendous amount of efficacy for pain, nausea but what else it does is help with skin health so we are correcting underlying imbalances.”

As Trattner places a stone on CBS4 Entertainment Reporter Lisa Petrillo’s body, she explains, “This particular spot is a long one. This is where chi enters the body and helps get things moving.”

Dr. Trattner’s treatment of Lisa begins with a decoration of sorts. She places various gemstones, such as ruby, citrine, yellow and blue topaz and amethyst all over the body in different points, for different medical reasons.

She also uses lithium which she explained has a beautiful mellowing effect but it also charges you up.

Before the needles, Dr. Trattner applies organic serums and performs a sculpting facial massage to boost lymphatic drainage over the chest and face,

Later, it’s a mask and then a rose quartz roller to push the product into the face. Then, she uses a low-level micro current that increases stem cell production.

“This lifts, tones, and sculpts,” she explained.

Then, it’s time to roll out the needles. She uses about 20 all over the face and parts of the body depending on what she thinks you need.

“We are using your own bodies healing mechanism to heal the body up,” she said.

The needles are finer than a piece of hair.

“It’s really about treating the underlying condition and also using local needles on the face that boost collagen, boost production of elastin, reduce wrinkles. If it is done over time, you see lots of beautiful effects later. This treatment you will see a difference in your skin,” she said.

When the gems and needles come off, Lisa’s results were feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

The cost of the treatments?

The first visit is $240 and each follow visit is $200 with a recommended 6 to 10 treatments.

