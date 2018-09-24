PREMIERE WEEK ON CBS8PM: The Big Bang Theory, 830PM: Young Sheldon, 9PM: Magnum P.I., 10PM: Bull
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Halloween candy is already starting to pop up in stores, but which treat is going to fly off shelves the fastest in Florida? Candystore.com has compiled a list of the most popular candies in each state.

In Florida, Snickers is the new top Halloween candy, while last year’s winner, Skittles, is bumped down to #2.

Coming in third, Reese’s Cups.

Source: CandyStore.com.

The National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, according to Candystore.com.

Here are some other fun Halloween Candy Facts:

  • 179 million Americans celebrate Halloween
  • Nearly 1/4 of all Halloween purchases are made online
  • Among those who celebrate Halloween, 95% will purchase candy
  • They will spend about $27 on average
  • In Oregon, full-sized candy bars are the norm for trick-or-treaters to receive
  • Over 50% of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year

 

