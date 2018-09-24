Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Halloween candy is already starting to pop up in stores, but which treat is going to fly off shelves the fastest in Florida? Candystore.com has compiled a list of the most popular candies in each state.
In Florida, Snickers is the new top Halloween candy, while last year’s winner, Skittles, is bumped down to #2.
Coming in third, Reese’s Cups.
Source: CandyStore.com.
The National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, according to Candystore.com.
Here are some other fun Halloween Candy Facts:
- 179 million Americans celebrate Halloween
- Nearly 1/4 of all Halloween purchases are made online
- Among those who celebrate Halloween, 95% will purchase candy
- They will spend about $27 on average
- In Oregon, full-sized candy bars are the norm for trick-or-treaters to receive
- Over 50% of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year