MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Halloween candy is already starting to pop up in stores, but which treat is going to fly off shelves the fastest in Florida? Candystore.com has compiled a list of the most popular candies in each state.

In Florida, Snickers is the new top Halloween candy, while last year’s winner, Skittles, is bumped down to #2.

Coming in third, Reese’s Cups.

Source: CandyStore.com.

The National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year, according to Candystore.com.

