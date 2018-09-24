Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – Everyone knows going to the Walt Disney World Resort can get a little pricey, whether you are visiting for just a few days or a week.

Soon, just how pricey a day at one of the resort’s theme parks will depend on just what day you go. On Monday, they announced that that prices at the resort’s four theme parks will be tweaked next month so they’re the same instead of the Magic Kingdom having a higher price.

Three years ago, Disney introduced flexible pricing at it’s U.S. parks as an incentive for guests to visit during less busy times. Each month was divided into value, regular and peak days.

Under the new plan, which debuts October 16th, prices will vary based on a particular day. Single-day tickets will range from $109 to $129, depending on how popular the day is expected to be.

Visitors can find the lowest-priced days by clicking on a calendar at DisneyWorld.com.

