MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police are searching for a man who attacked a construction worker with a hammer during a burglary.

Just after noon, police received a call about a commercial burglary to a construction site at 1300 Monad Terrace.

One of the construction workers found the would-be burglar a short time later near Lenox Avenue and 10th Street. When he confronted him, the two struggled and the construction worker was hit with the hammer.

Police said the man was also threatened with a gun. A perimeter was set up in the area of 10th Street and Alton Road to catch the armed man to no avail.

The construction worker is expected to be okay and did not require a trip to the hospital.

