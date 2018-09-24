Green Bay, Wis. (CBS Local)- A Green Bay Packers fan created a fundraising campaign for linebacker Clay Matthews in an attempt to help pay the fines he has accrued for roughing the passer penalties this season.

Adam Waraxa from Pewaukee, Wisconsin set up a GoFundMe campaign on Sunday with a goal of $30,000 that he says will go towards paying the fines from the penalties. In the description of the campaign, Waraxa says that the officials of the NFL have been unfair and he wants to show his support for the team.

The campaign, titled Pay for Clay, comes after the Packers linebacker picked up his third roughing the passer penalty of the season during Sunday’s loss against the Washington Redskins. The call drew some controversy as it appeared that Matthews had made a clean hit. But, the league’s football operations department put out an explanation on their Twitter account in the hours after stating that Matthews had landed with “all or most of his weight” on the quarterback, which is against the league’s latest version of the rule.

This is a foul for roughing the passer – the defender lands “with all or most of the defender’s weight” on the passer. Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9(b): https://t.co/s9YKN8NLuT #GBvsWAS pic.twitter.com/ei2QZkvvzx — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 23, 2018

Matthews, for his part, held nothing back when speaking to reporters about the play following the game saying that the NFL is getting “soft”.

Clay Matthews said the NFL is "getting soft" and doesn't agree with getting called for a roughing penalty for the third straight week. (via @josinaanderson) pic.twitter.com/BBxmWOIa7e — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 23, 2018

Matthews isn’t the only player struggling to adjust to the new rules. Officials have issued more than 30 roughing the passer penalties over the first three weeks of the season.