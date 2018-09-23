Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Two empty stalls still have feed on the floor. It’s a sight that Marlon Fernandez said breaks his heart.

“They didn’t even get a chance to finish eating much,” he said.

Fernandez said he is lost without the two horses that he considers his family.

Cameras set up on his cousin’s farm in Hialeah caught a man roaming the property Thursday night. By the time Fernandez woke up the next day, his horses Diesel and Shot Gun were gone. He said he has had them since they were colts. He kept them happy and healthy and trained them for the rodeo.

“This isn’t a car that I can replace or a boat that I can buy another one just like it,” Fernandez said. “They’re family members.”

Surveillance video shows a man in the barn at 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. He moved the camera in the opposite direction of where the horses were, before walking away with the animals which are each valued at $15,000.

“The $15,000 they’re worth is the least of my worries,” he said. “I want my horses back.”

The Miami-Dade Police Department, the Department of Agriculture and the South Florida SPCA are all on the case. But Fernandez said with every hour that passes, his worry grows stronger.

“They do steal horses and some of the time they sell them on the black market,” he said. “I’m going to find you, just bring my horses back.”

Both of Fernandez’s horses are branded. At this point, he said he is not thinking of the worst case scenario, he just wants them back safe and sound.