MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in Southwest Miami-Dade County are investigating a deadly shooting.

A body could be seen covered by a tarp on the ground, next to a bicycle.

Evidence markers were also scattered around the body.

The scene was located at Southwest 173rd Street and Homestead Avenue.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any information on what may have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

 

