  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:30 PMDolphins 5th Quarter
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida Man, Murder, Pregnant Woman, St. Lucie County, unborn child

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PORT ST. LUCIE (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s one of those headlines that is difficult to read.

Authorities say a Florida man has been charged with two counts of murder in the killing of an expectant mother and their unborn child.

TC Palm newspapers reported Sunday that 41-year-old Jose Soto Escalera is charged in the death of 23-year-old Tania Wise, whose body was found last month in a ditch. She was about to give birth to their child.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara says investigators have digital forensic evidence and witnesses who confirmed seeing a truck matching Escalera’s near where Wise’s body was found. Authorities have not said how she died.

Mascara says DNA proves Escalera was the father of the unborn child. He is also married to another woman and has four other children.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Escalera has a lawyer to represent him.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s